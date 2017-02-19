NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Find your recipes and restaurants here
 
 

Restaurants: The Sandwich Baron launches inexpensive Banting menu

In partnership with City Press.

by: Grethe Kemp | 19 Feb 2017
 

(Image: Sandwich Baron Facebook)

The most difficult part about going on a Banting diet (a diet high in fat and low in carbohydrates) is that finding something suitable to eat at a takeaway spot or restaurant is often tricky or even impossible. Addressing this, Sandwich Baron has introduced a new range of Banting meals to suit your pocket. And not only that, delivery is free if you order online!

ALSO READ: Food24's most popular low carb recipe and why Banting isn’t a passing fad

Sandwich Baron sent some of its meals to our offices, and they came fresh and on time. While some meals were a delicious hit (we highly recommend the Banting omelette filled with cheese, avocado and bacon for R49), others were a little dismal. The chicken and avo salad (R43) featured dry shredded chicken on a bed of iceberg lettuce (sacrilege!). Can we all start a movement banning iceberg lettuce from restaurants? And while the Banting burger (R42) with avocado, bacon and Gouda cheese was tasty, the crispy chicken bits salad (R39) left a lot to be desired.

Nevertheless, Sandwich Baron should be commended for making fresh food for a relatively good price (meals from around R25 to R49) and giving carb-conscious eaters a convenient option to try. With options ranging from about R25 for a Scotch egg to R49 for a burger, it really isn’t a bad option for a low-carb lunch that doesn’t break the rules.

SEE: Food24's collection of low carb recipes

In short, #Trending gives this service a thumbs up, but skip the salads and go for the burgers, breakfasts, omelettes and picnic boxes instead.

Click HERE to order online.

City Press is giving away 5 Sandwich Baron vouchers valued at R150 each. To win, SMS your name, surname, email address and the keyword BARON to 34217.

ALSO READ: 4 Incredible low carb side dishes for your braai

- City Press

 

NEXT ON FOOD24X

Mythos in Joburg's Bedford Centre - reviewed

2017-02-13 11:32
 

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 

You might also Like

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Milk tart sundaes Swartland wine farmers concerned over threats of new mining rights 25 dishes you should know how to cook before you turn 25 Top 50 low carb high fat recipes for Banting 19 Lunch specials across South Africa that will leave you smiling
Our most popular low carb recipe and why Banting isn’t a passing fad Swartland wine farmers concerned over threats of new mining rights Find out which wine exhibitors will be at the Soweto Wine and Lifestyle Festival Gordan Ramsay gives his fans feedback on their cooking - with hilarious results Unicorn cakes, stuffed croissants and other 2017 baking and dessert trends you need to see
 
 
Recipes & Menus
Restaurants
Wine
 
Services
 
Blogs
Join our blogging community.
Mobile
Food24 on your mobile.
RSS Feeds
Food24 RSS Feeds
24.com
© 2017 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms & Conditions | Contact FOOD24™ | Advertise on Food24™ | About us
Interactive Advertising Bureau
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 