Restaurants: The Sandwich Baron launches inexpensive Banting menu

(Image: Sandwich Baron Facebook)



The most difficult part about going on a Banting diet (a diet high in fat and low in carbohydrates) is that finding something suitable to eat at a takeaway spot or restaurant is often tricky or even impossible. Addressing this, Sandwich Baron has introduced a new range of Banting meals to suit your pocket. And not only that, delivery is free if you order online!



Sandwich Baron sent some of its meals to our offices, and they came fresh and on time. While some meals were a delicious hit (we highly recommend the Banting omelette filled with cheese, avocado and bacon for R49), others were a little dismal. The chicken and avo salad (R43) featured dry shredded chicken on a bed of iceberg lettuce (sacrilege!). Can we all start a movement banning iceberg lettuce from restaurants? And while the Banting burger (R42) with avocado, bacon and Gouda cheese was tasty, the crispy chicken bits salad (R39) left a lot to be desired.

Nevertheless, Sandwich Baron should be commended for making fresh food for a relatively good price (meals from around R25 to R49) and giving carb-conscious eaters a convenient option to try. With options ranging from about R25 for a Scotch egg to R49 for a burger, it really isn’t a bad option for a low-carb lunch that doesn’t break the rules.



In short, #Trending gives this service a thumbs up, but skip the salads and go for the burgers, breakfasts, omelettes and picnic boxes instead.

Click HERE to order online.



