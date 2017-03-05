NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Joburg welcomes internationally renowned French bakery, Paul to Melrose Arch

In partnership with City Press.

05 Mar 2017
 

Wednesday 1 March was the official grand opening of renowned family-owned French bakery/restaurant, Paul. Located in Melrose Arch in Joburg, this 180-seater flagship branch promises to serve the finest French cuisine, including classics like mille-feuille chocolat, pâtisseries and macarons.

“Established in 1889 in Croix, in northern France, the celebrated Paul brand is built on a legacy of passion for excellence exemplified by traditional artisan production methods passed down over five generations, carefully selected fresh ingredients, polished presentation and unsurpassed quality,” says the restaurant.

This is really an awesome opportunity to taste real French cuisine without having to fly for 11 hours to get it. Mark your diary now. – Grethe Kemp

Paul posted this video on their Facebook page prior to the launch...



- City Press

Read more on: french bakery  |  paul  |  melrose arch  |  pastry  |  restaurants and bars  |  johannesburg
 

